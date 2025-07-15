Stocks
Insider Sale: Director at $QLYS Sells 200 Shares

July 15, 2025

Wendy Pfeiffer, a director at $QLYS, sold 200 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $27,889. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,282 shares of this class of $QLYS stock.

$QLYS Insider Trading Activity

$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 64,500 shares for an estimated $8,890,818.
  • JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 13,310 shares for an estimated $1,830,707.
  • JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,657 shares for an estimated $607,086.
  • BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,521 shares for an estimated $471,599.
  • THOMAS BERQUIST sold 656 shares for an estimated $91,039
  • WENDY PFEIFFER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400 shares for an estimated $55,646.

$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QLYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QLYS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$QLYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QLYS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $QLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $145.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $158.0 on 05/07/2025
  • Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $117.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 03/31/2025
  • Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $146.0 on 02/10/2025

