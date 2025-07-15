Insider Sale: Director at $QLYS Sells 200 Shares

Wendy Pfeiffer, a director at $QLYS, sold 200 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $27,889. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,282 shares of this class of $QLYS stock.

$QLYS Insider Trading Activity

$QLYS insiders have traded $QLYS stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUMEDH S THAKAR (CEO & PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 64,500 shares for an estimated $8,890,818 .

. JOO MI KIM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 13,310 shares for an estimated $1,830,707 .

. JEFFREY P HANK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,657 shares for an estimated $607,086 .

. BRUCE K POSEY (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,521 shares for an estimated $471,599 .

. THOMAS BERQUIST sold 656 shares for an estimated $91,039

WENDY PFEIFFER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400 shares for an estimated $55,646.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$QLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $QLYS stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$QLYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QLYS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $QLYS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $QLYS forecast page.

$QLYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $QLYS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $QLYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $145.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $158.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $117.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $146.0 on 02/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.