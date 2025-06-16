Insider Sale: Director at $QBTS Sells 58,644 Shares

Kirstjen Nielsen, a director at $QBTS, sold 58,644 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $950,853. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 30.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 132,673 shares of this class of $QBTS stock.

$QBTS Insider Trading Activity

$QBTS insiders have traded $QBTS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QBTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD PUBLIC has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 20,672,558 shares for an estimated $96,817,074 .

. ALAN E BARATZ (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 854,185 shares for an estimated $14,422,941 .

. ROGER BISCAY sold 106,626 shares for an estimated $1,796,328

DIANE NGUYEN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,145 shares for an estimated $1,622,612 .

. KIRSTJEN NIELSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 71,644 shares for an estimated $1,159,373 .

. JOHN D DILULLO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $902,802 .

. ROHIT GHAI sold 43,517 shares for an estimated $731,303

JOHN M. MARKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,582 shares for an estimated $29,417

$QBTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $QBTS stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$QBTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $QBTS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

