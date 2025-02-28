Insider Sale: Director at $PYPL Sells 2,446 Shares

GAIL J MCGOVERN, a director at $PYPL, sold 2,446 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $176,478. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,734 shares of this class of $PYPL stock.
$PYPL Insider Trading Activity
$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478
$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 821 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 1,001 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 10,404,982 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $888,065,213
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,073,207 shares (+131.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,748,217
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 9,313,783 shares (+108.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $794,931,379
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 5,772,198 shares (+284.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $492,657,099
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 2,952,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,400,351
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 2,773,522 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,720,102
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 2,689,162 shares (+174.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,519,976
$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/24, 09/26 and 0 sales.
