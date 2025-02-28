Insider Sale: Director at $PYPL Sells 2,446 Shares

GAIL J MCGOVERN, a director at $PYPL, sold 2,446 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $176,478. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,734 shares of this class of $PYPL stock.

$PYPL Insider Trading Activity

$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 821 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 1,001 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

on 01/02. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/24, 09/26 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.