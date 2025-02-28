News & Insights

Stocks
PYPL

Insider Sale: Director at $PYPL Sells 2,446 Shares

February 28, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

GAIL J MCGOVERN, a director at $PYPL, sold 2,446 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $176,478. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,734 shares of this class of $PYPL stock.

$PYPL Insider Trading Activity

$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 821 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 1,001 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.