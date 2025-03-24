Insider Sale: Director at $PX Sells 60,000 Shares

David M. McCoy, a director at $PX, sold 60,000 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $715,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 329,323 shares of this class of $PX stock.

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC 210 has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $136,500 and 38 sales selling 8,093,399 shares for an estimated $106,835,196 .

and 38 sales selling 8,093,399 shares for an estimated . EDWIN A. POSTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 226,979 shares for an estimated $3,002,951 .

. DAVID M. MCCOY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,545 shares for an estimated $1,421,732 .

. ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $865,625.

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

$PX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 10/07/2024

