Insider Sale: Director at $PWP Sells 28,214 Shares

ROBERT K STEEL, a director at $PWP, sold 28,214 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $529,012. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 22.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 98,772 shares of this class of $PWP stock.

$PWP Insider Trading Activity

$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 701,621 shares for an estimated $14,942,369 .

. ROBERT K STEEL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 224,410 shares for an estimated $3,964,088.

$PWP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PWP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PWP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

