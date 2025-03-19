Insider Sale: Director at $PTC Sells 622 Shares

Corinna Lathan, a director at $PTC, sold 622 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $96,739. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,604 shares of this class of $PTC stock.

$PTC Insider Trading Activity

$PTC insiders have traded $PTC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTIAN TALVITIE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,158 shares for an estimated $4,021,688 .

. STAATS AARON C VON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,555 shares for an estimated $1,302,061 .

. ALICE CHRISTENSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,703 shares for an estimated $329,026

CORINNA LATHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $268,739.

$PTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $PTC stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PTC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PTC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/15/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

$PTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PTC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $228.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $206.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $220.0 on 10/14/2024

