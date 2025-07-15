Insider Sale: Director at $PSTG Sells 6,959 Shares

John Francis Murphy, a director at $PSTG, sold 6,959 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $390,887. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,706 shares of this class of $PSTG stock.

$PSTG Insider Trading Activity

$PSTG insiders have traded $PSTG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN COLGROVE (Chief Visionary Officer) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,201,000

AJAY SINGH (Chief Product Officer) sold 22,601 shares for an estimated $1,253,225

DAN FITZSIMONS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,744 shares for an estimated $1,082,219 .

. JOHN FRANCIS MURPHY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,193 shares for an estimated $1,010,217.

$PSTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $PSTG stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSTG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSTG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 02/27/2025

$PSTG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSTG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PSTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $75.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $57.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Pinjalim Bora from JP Morgan set a target price of $70.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $70.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 05/16/2025

