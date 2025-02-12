Insider Sale: Director at $PSMT Sells 700 Shares

JEFFREY FISHER, a director at $PSMT, sold 700 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $66,516. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,211 shares of this class of $PSMT stock.

$PSMT Insider Trading Activity

$PSMT insiders have traded $PSMT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D HILDEBRANDT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,950 shares for an estimated $1,531,480 .

. JEFFREY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,878 shares for an estimated $1,190,571 .

. MICHAEL MCCLEARY (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $717,124 .

. PAUL KOVALESKI (EVP-Chief Merch. Officer) sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $291,030

DAVID R PRICE (EVP&Chief Transformational Ofc) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $253,668

FRANCISCO VELASCO (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,052 shares for an estimated $185,128 .

. GORDON H. HANSON sold 1,107 shares for an estimated $96,552

$PSMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $PSMT stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

