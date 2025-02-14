Insider Sale: Director at $PSMT Sells 200 Shares

JEFFREY FISHER, a director at $PSMT, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $19,004. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,011 shares of this class of $PSMT stock.
$PSMT Insider Trading Activity
$PSMT insiders have traded $PSMT stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN D HILDEBRANDT (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,950 shares for an estimated $1,531,480.
- JEFFREY FISHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,078 shares for an estimated $1,209,575.
- MICHAEL MCCLEARY (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $717,124.
- PAUL KOVALESKI (EVP-Chief Merch. Officer) sold 3,235 shares for an estimated $291,030
- DAVID R PRICE (EVP&Chief Transformational Ofc) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $253,668
- FRANCISCO VELASCO (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,052 shares for an estimated $185,128.
- GORDON H. HANSON sold 1,107 shares for an estimated $96,552
$PSMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $PSMT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. removed 1,361,230 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,464,569
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 291,442 shares (+4690.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,862,209
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 281,640 shares (+70410.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,958,758
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 206,987 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,077,991
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 140,515 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,951,267
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 67,955 shares (+80.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,236,909
- BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 61,856 shares (-3.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,701,267
