Insider Sale: Director at $PRU Sells 2,950 Shares

MICHAEL TODMAN, a director at $PRU, sold 2,950 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $333,291. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 88.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 375 shares of this class of $PRU stock.

$PRU Insider Trading Activity

$PRU insiders have traded $PRU stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F LOWREY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 185,653 shares for an estimated $23,446,077 .

. ROBERT FALZON (EVP and Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,737 shares for an estimated $6,764,047 .

. ANDREW F SULLIVAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,685 shares for an estimated $3,187,541 .

. MICHAEL TODMAN sold 2,950 shares for an estimated $333,291

ANN M KAPPLER (EVP and General Counsel) sold 2,839 shares for an estimated $322,027

CAROLINE FEENEY (Executive Vice President) sold 1,110 shares for an estimated $133,166

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 576 institutional investors add shares of $PRU stock to their portfolio, and 593 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.