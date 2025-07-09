Insider Sale: Director at $PRIM Sells 15,000 Shares

John P. Schauerman, a director at $PRIM, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $1,160,617. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 102,281 shares of this class of $PRIM stock.

$PRIM Insider Trading Activity

$PRIM insiders have traded $PRIM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS EDWARD MCCORMICK (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,390 shares for an estimated $3,935,120 .

. JOHN P. SCHAUERMAN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,617

JEREMY KINCH (COSO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $307,080

STEPHEN C. COOK sold 998 shares for an estimated $67,864

$PRIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $PRIM stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRIM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery Scott issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/26/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

$PRIM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRIM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PRIM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean Milligan from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $102.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $74.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $76.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $110.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $73.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Drew Chamberlain from JP Morgan set a target price of $90.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Brent Thielman from DA Davidson set a target price of $85.0 on 02/25/2025

