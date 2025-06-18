Insider Sale: Director & President of $SEZL Sells 3,000 Shares

Paul Paradis, the Director & President of $SEZL, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $438,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 269,000 shares of this class of $SEZL stock.

$SEZL Insider Trading Activity

$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 436,009 shares for an estimated $33,691,826 .

. PAUL PARADIS (Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 115,200 shares for an estimated $10,537,579 .

. AMIN SABZIVAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 52,684 shares for an estimated $5,515,525 .

. KERISSA HOLLIS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $143,318

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SEZL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEZL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SEZL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEZL forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.