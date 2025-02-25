Insider Sale: Director at $POOL Sells 10,000 Shares

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ, a director at $POOL, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $3,460,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 62,577 shares of this class of $POOL stock.
$POOL Insider Trading Activity
$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,460,000
- HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005.
- JENNIFER M NEIL (General Counsel/Secretary) sold 687 shares for an estimated $256,251
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$POOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 549,134 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $206,913,691
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 365,912 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,875,641
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 281,572 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,999,157
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 224,674 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,600,353
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 194,632 shares (+48.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,357,834
- UBS GROUP AG added 194,161 shares (+200.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,197,251
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 191,108 shares (+82020.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,156,361
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.