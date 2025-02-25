Insider Sale: Director at $POOL Sells 10,000 Shares

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ, a director at $POOL, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $3,460,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 62,577 shares of this class of $POOL stock.

$POOL Insider Trading Activity

$POOL insiders have traded $POOL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DE LA MESA MANUEL J PEREZ sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,460,000

HART MELANIE HOUSEY (Senior VP CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,312 shares for an estimated $799,005 .

. JENNIFER M NEIL (General Counsel/Secretary) sold 687 shares for an estimated $256,251

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$POOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $POOL stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.