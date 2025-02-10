Insider Sale: Director at $PNFP Sells 40,000 Shares

DAVID B INGRAM, a director at $PNFP, sold 40,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $5,060,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,991 shares of this class of $PNFP stock.

$PNFP Insider Trading Activity

$PNFP insiders have traded $PNFP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNFP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B INGRAM has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 128,645 shares for an estimated $16,260,957 .

. ROBERT A JR MCCABE (CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,204,281 .

. RICHARD D II CALLICUTT (Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia) sold 4,913 shares for an estimated $617,367

HAROLD R CARPENTER (EVP & CFO) sold 3,051 shares for an estimated $383,114

$PNFP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $PNFP stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

