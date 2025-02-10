Insider Sale: Director at $PNFP Sells 40,000 Shares

DAVID B INGRAM, a director at $PNFP, sold 40,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $5,060,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 49.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 40,991 shares of this class of $PNFP stock.
$PNFP Insider Trading Activity
$PNFP insiders have traded $PNFP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNFP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID B INGRAM has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 128,645 shares for an estimated $16,260,957.
- ROBERT A JR MCCABE (CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $6,204,281.
- RICHARD D II CALLICUTT (Chairman-Carolinas & Virginia) sold 4,913 shares for an estimated $617,367
- HAROLD R CARPENTER (EVP & CFO) sold 3,051 shares for an estimated $383,114
$PNFP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $PNFP stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 993,737 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,356,413
- AZORA CAPITAL LP added 656,589 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,326,024
- INVESCO LTD. removed 624,419 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,174,329
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 290,491 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,229,265
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 288,766 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,290,405
- FMR LLC added 282,016 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,629,107
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 220,233 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,576,227
