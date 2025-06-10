Insider Sale: Director at $PLTR Sells 3,200 Shares

Eric H. Woersching, a director at $PLTR, sold 3,200 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $407,807. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 23,562 shares of this class of $PLTR stock.
$PLTR Insider Trading Activity
$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 247 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 246 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 6,395,106 shares for an estimated $545,818,427.
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 831,372 shares for an estimated $94,947,249.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 753,569 shares for an estimated $81,015,419.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 621,580 shares for an estimated $49,155,408.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 445,629 shares for an estimated $34,448,693.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $11,418,801.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,161,400 and 22 sales selling 36,296 shares for an estimated $3,918,641.
- ERIC H. WOERSCHING has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $2,197,985.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,394 shares for an estimated $1,414,745.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,776 shares for an estimated $1,288,868.
- JEFFREY BUCKLEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,897 shares for an estimated $239,688.
$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,267 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 970 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,937,547 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,935,928,966
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,876,287 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,339,958,622
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,520,816 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $634,756,870
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 6,499,936 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,594,598
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,946,019 shares (+295.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $501,844,003
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,748,513 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,774,497
$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
$PLTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
$PLTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLTR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $PLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Broome from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 05/06/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $110.0 on 05/06/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025
- Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $130.0 on 05/06/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from William Blair set a target price of $84.0 on 03/05/2025
- Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 02/04/2025
