Insider Sale: Director at $PLAB Sells 15,000 Shares

MITCHELL G TYSON, a director at $PLAB, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $299,550. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,927 shares of this class of $PLAB stock.

$PLAB Insider Trading Activity

$PLAB insiders have traded $PLAB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KANG JYH LEE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 81,750 shares for an estimated $1,706,132 .

. WALTER M FIEDEROWICZ has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,548 shares for an estimated $668,157 .

. CONSTANTINE S MACRICOSTAS sold 29,500 shares for an estimated $595,900

CHRISTOPHER J PROGLER (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $215,870

DAVID A. GARCIA purchased 2,650 shares for an estimated $50,350

$PLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $PLAB stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLAB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

$PLAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christian Schwab from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $32.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Thomas Diffely from DA Davidson set a target price of $30.0 on 05/29/2025

