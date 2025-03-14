Insider Sale: Director at $PKOH Sells 2,000 Shares

EDWARD F CRAWFORD, a director at $PKOH, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $43,470. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,000 shares of this class of $PKOH stock.

$PKOH Insider Trading Activity

$PKOH insiders have traded $PKOH stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD F CRAWFORD has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $486,610 .

. PATRICK V AULETTA sold 9,800 shares for an estimated $307,994

PATRICK W FOGARTY (VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 7,546 shares for an estimated $234,638 .

. ROBERT D VILSACK (Secretary & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,556 shares for an estimated $112,615 .

. JAMES W WERT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $95,372.

$PKOH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $PKOH stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

