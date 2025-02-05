Insider Sale: Director at $PKBK Sells 7,500 Shares

JEFFREY H KRIPITZ, a director at $PKBK, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $151,425. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,454 shares of this class of $PKBK stock.

$PKBK Insider Trading Activity

$PKBK insiders have traded $PKBK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY H KRIPITZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,559 shares for an estimated $494,869 .

. DANIEL J DALTON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $104,789

VITO S PANTILIONE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $22,968 and 0 sales.

$PKBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PKBK stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.