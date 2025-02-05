Insider Sale: Director at $PKBK Sells 7,500 Shares

JEFFREY H KRIPITZ, a director at $PKBK, sold 7,500 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $151,425. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 60,454 shares of this class of $PKBK stock.
$PKBK Insider Trading Activity
$PKBK insiders have traded $PKBK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY H KRIPITZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,559 shares for an estimated $494,869.
- DANIEL J DALTON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $104,789
- VITO S PANTILIONE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $22,968 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PKBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PKBK stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M3F, INC. removed 40,433 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $845,049
- UBS GROUP AG added 25,864 shares (+747.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $540,557
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 24,508 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $512,217
- INVESCO LTD. removed 23,523 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $491,630
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 18,091 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $371,046
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 17,743 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $370,828
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 16,600 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $346,940
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.