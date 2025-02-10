Insider Sale: Director at $PKBK Sells 1,000 Shares

JEFFREY H KRIPITZ, a director at $PKBK, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $20,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,874 shares of this class of $PKBK stock.
$PKBK Insider Trading Activity
$PKBK insiders have traded $PKBK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PKBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY H KRIPITZ has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,139 shares for an estimated $647,290.
- DANIEL J DALTON sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $104,789
- VITO S PANTILIONE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $22,968 and 0 sales.
$PKBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $PKBK stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M3F, INC. removed 40,433 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $845,049
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 36,322 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $744,964
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. removed 27,072 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,246
- UBS GROUP AG added 25,864 shares (+747.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $540,557
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 24,508 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $512,217
- INVESCO LTD. removed 23,523 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $491,630
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 18,091 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $371,046
