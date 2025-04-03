Insider Sale: Director at $PINS Sells 10,249 Shares

Benjamin Silbermann, a director at $PINS, sold 10,249 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $318,204. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 54.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,501 shares of this class of $PINS stock.

$PINS Insider Trading Activity

$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 204,166 shares for an estimated $6,633,501 .

. DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,201 shares for an estimated $2,327,751 .

. JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,535 shares for an estimated $1,717,350 .

. WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,805 shares for an estimated $980,389 .

. ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,453 shares for an estimated $396,993 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $188,427.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 366 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PINS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PINS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PINS forecast page.

$PINS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $40.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $38.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $45.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 10/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.