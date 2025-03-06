Insider Sale: Director at $PINC Sells 1,137 Shares

John T. Bigalke, a director at $PINC, sold 1,137 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $19,942. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,810 shares of this class of $PINC stock.

$PINC Insider Trading Activity

$PINC insiders have traded $PINC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. ALKIRE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,789 shares for an estimated $1,605,023 .

. LEIGH ANDERSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $830,000 .

. ANDY BRAILO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,390 shares for an estimated $437,008 .

. CRAIG S. MCKASSON (CAO & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $204,100

HELEN M BOUDREAU sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $53,550

JOHN T. BIGALKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,273 shares for an estimated $45,150.

$PINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $PINC stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

