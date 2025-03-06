News & Insights

Stocks
PINC

Insider Sale: Director at $PINC Sells 1,137 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John T. Bigalke, a director at $PINC, sold 1,137 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $19,942. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,810 shares of this class of $PINC stock.

$PINC Insider Trading Activity

$PINC insiders have traded $PINC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J. ALKIRE (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,789 shares for an estimated $1,605,023.
  • LEIGH ANDERSON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $830,000.
  • ANDY BRAILO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,390 shares for an estimated $437,008.
  • CRAIG S. MCKASSON (CAO & CFO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $204,100
  • HELEN M BOUDREAU sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $53,550
  • JOHN T. BIGALKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,273 shares for an estimated $45,150.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PINC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $PINC stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PINC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.