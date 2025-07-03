Insider Sale: Director at $PHR Sells 7,000 Shares

Mark Douglas Smith, a director at $PHR, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $203,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,353 shares of this class of $PHR stock.
$PHR Insider Trading Activity
$PHR insiders have traded $PHR stock on the open market 93 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 93 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID LINETSKY (SVP, Network Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 76,562 shares for an estimated $2,117,435.
- EVAN ROBERTS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 70,488 shares for an estimated $1,955,488.
- CHAIM INDIG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 71,563 shares for an estimated $1,901,106.
- BALAJI GANDHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 64,922 shares for an estimated $1,847,701.
- ALLISON C HOFFMAN (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 48,709 shares for an estimated $1,291,290.
- AMY BETH VANDUYN (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,429 shares for an estimated $330,849.
- MICHAEL WEINTRAUB has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $276,011.
- YVONNE HUI (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 9,863 shares for an estimated $240,234.
- MARK DOUGLAS SMITH sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $203,000
- LISA EGBUONU-DAVIS sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $77,531
$PHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $PHR stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,824,110 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,624,251
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,377,904 shares (+108.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,219,226
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 957,842 shares (+3741.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,482,441
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 891,664 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,790,931
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 594,825 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,203,727
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 490,340 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,533,090
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 470,931 shares (+111.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,036,996
$PHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
