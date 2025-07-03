Insider Sale: Director at $PHR Sells 7,000 Shares

Mark Douglas Smith, a director at $PHR, sold 7,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $203,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,353 shares of this class of $PHR stock.

$PHR Insider Trading Activity

$PHR insiders have traded $PHR stock on the open market 93 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 93 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LINETSKY (SVP, Network Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 76,562 shares for an estimated $2,117,435 .

. EVAN ROBERTS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 70,488 shares for an estimated $1,955,488 .

. CHAIM INDIG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 71,563 shares for an estimated $1,901,106 .

. BALAJI GANDHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 64,922 shares for an estimated $1,847,701 .

. ALLISON C HOFFMAN (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 48,709 shares for an estimated $1,291,290 .

. AMY BETH VANDUYN (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 12,429 shares for an estimated $330,849 .

. MICHAEL WEINTRAUB has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $276,011 .

. YVONNE HUI (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 9,863 shares for an estimated $240,234 .

. MARK DOUGLAS SMITH sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $203,000

LISA EGBUONU-DAVIS sold 2,802 shares for an estimated $77,531

$PHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $PHR stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

