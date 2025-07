Insider Sale: Director at $PHR Sells 465 Shares

Lisa Egbuonu-Davis, a director at $PHR, sold 465 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $12,852. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,572 shares of this class of $PHR stock.

$PHR Insider Trading Activity

$PHR insiders have traded $PHR stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LINETSKY (SVP, Network Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 71,483 shares for an estimated $1,981,574 .

. BALAJI GANDHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 60,891 shares for an estimated $1,740,140 .

. CHAIM INDIG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 63,198 shares for an estimated $1,677,427 .

. EVAN ROBERTS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 55,830 shares for an estimated $1,558,336 .

. ALLISON C HOFFMAN (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 40,142 shares for an estimated $1,062,027 .

. AMY BETH VANDUYN (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,514 shares for an estimated $279,672 .

. MICHAEL WEINTRAUB has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $276,011 .

. YVONNE HUI (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 9,744 shares for an estimated $237,796 .

. MARK DOUGLAS SMITH sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $203,000

LISA EGBUONU-DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,267 shares for an estimated $90,383.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $PHR stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PHR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PHR forecast page.

$PHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PHR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $PHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $35.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $34.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Robert Simmons from DA Davidson set a target price of $34.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $29.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 01/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.