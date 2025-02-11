Insider Sale: Director at $PHM Sells 2,500 Shares

BRIAN P ANDERSON, a director at $PHM, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $266,122. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 56,617 shares of this class of $PHM stock.
$PHM Insider Trading Activity
$PHM insiders have traded $PHM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT OSHAUGHNESSY (Exec. VP & CFO) sold 71,007 shares for an estimated $9,573,738
- THOMAS J FOLLIARD sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $2,491,684
- BRIAN P ANDERSON sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $266,122
- LILA SNYDER sold 1,528 shares for an estimated $190,033
$PHM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $PHM stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,571,757 shares (+102.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $656,184,282
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,945,436 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $422,758,429
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 833,070 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,570,537
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 798,000 shares (+243.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $114,536,940
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 726,213 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $104,233,351
- AMUNDI added 716,716 shares (+77.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,050,372
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 670,922 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,297,434
