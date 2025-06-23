Insider Sale: Director at $PGR Sells 3,681 Shares

Stuart B Burgdoerfer, a director at $PGR, sold 3,681 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $958,642. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,217 shares of this class of $PGR stock.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,542 shares for an estimated $16,287,761 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935

STUART B BURGDOERFER sold 3,681 shares for an estimated $958,642

JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $691,398

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) sold 1,267 shares for an estimated $351,985

MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565 .

. DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016

CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 936 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 853 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/20 and 0 sales.

$PGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

$PGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $329.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $330.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $328.0 on 05/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

