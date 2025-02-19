Insider Sale: Director at $PFC Sells 1,500 Shares

Donald P. Hileman, a director at $PFC, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $43,965. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,311 shares of this class of $PFC stock.

$PFC Insider Trading Activity

$PFC insiders have traded $PFC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS E JR ROSE (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $105,982 .

. DONALD P. HILEMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $86,430 .

. NIKKI ROBINSON LANIER sold 3,090 shares for an estimated $83,460

$PFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $PFC stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

