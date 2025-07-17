Insider Sale: Director at $PENG Sells 2,046 Shares

PENNY HERSCHER, a director at $PENG, sold 2,046 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $52,013. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 18,222 shares of this class of $PENG stock.

$PENG Insider Trading Activity

$PENG insiders have traded $PENG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PENG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK A PACHECO (EVP, COO, Pres, Integrated Mem) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,553 shares for an estimated $349,004 .

. JOSEPH GATES CLARK (SVP and Pres, Optimized LED) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,409 shares for an estimated $84,480 .

. PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,728 shares for an estimated $69,064.

$PENG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PENG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

$PENG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PENG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PENG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $24.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Rustam Kanga from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $27.0 on 07/03/2025

