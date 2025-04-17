Insider Sale: Director at $PEN Sells 50 Shares

Bridget O'Rourke, a director at $PEN, sold 50 shares of the company on 04-15-2025 for an estimated $13,560. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,523 shares of this class of $PEN stock.

$PEN Insider Trading Activity

$PEN insiders have traded $PEN stock on the open market 108 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 108 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM ELSESSER (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 139,765 shares for an estimated $36,835,763 .

. ARANI BOSE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $6,854,245 .

. LAMBERT SHIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 10,241 shares for an estimated $2,820,634 .

. JOHANNA ROBERTS (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $624,464 .

. MAGGIE YUEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $571,994 .

. THOMAS WILDER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 720 shares for an estimated $191,343 .

. HARPREET GREWAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 367 shares for an estimated $93,727 .

. DON W. KASSING sold 170 shares for an estimated $40,602

BRIDGET O'ROURKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100 shares for an estimated $27,834.

$PEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $PEN stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/11/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

$PEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $258.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $275.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $235.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Pito Chickering from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $241.0 on 10/31/2024

