Insider Sale: Director at $PEBO Sells 1,000 Shares

CAROL A SCHNEEBERGER, a director at $PEBO, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $32,828. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,686 shares of this class of $PEBO stock.

$PEBO Insider Trading Activity

$PEBO insiders have traded $PEBO stock on the open market 207 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 207 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEBO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID F DIERKER has made 0 purchases and 196 sales selling 11,500 shares for an estimated $393,055 .

. CAROL A SCHNEEBERGER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,025 shares for an estimated $163,872 .

. S CRAIG BEAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $137,250 .

. MATTHEW EDGELL (Chief of Staff) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,081

$PEBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $PEBO stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.