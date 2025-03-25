Insider Sale: Director at $PDEX Sells 12,475 Shares

RAYMOND E CABILLOT, a director at $PDEX, sold 12,475 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $626,868. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 283,335 shares of this class of $PDEX stock.

$PDEX Insider Trading Activity

$PDEX insiders have traded $PDEX stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PDEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND E CABILLOT has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 77,963 shares for an estimated $3,577,689 .

. ALISHA CHARLTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $40,020

$PDEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $PDEX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

