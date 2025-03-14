Insider Sale: Director at $PCOR Sells 5,128 Shares

CONNOR KEVIN J O, a director at $PCOR, sold 5,128 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $345,678. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,215,984 shares of this class of $PCOR stock.

$PCOR Insider Trading Activity

$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 79 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 79 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PCOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCOR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

$PCOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCOR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PCOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $73.0 on 09/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.