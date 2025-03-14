Insider Sale: Director at $PCOR Sells 5,128 Shares

CONNOR KEVIN J O, a director at $PCOR, sold 5,128 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $345,678. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,215,984 shares of this class of $PCOR stock.
$PCOR Insider Trading Activity
$PCOR insiders have traded $PCOR stock on the open market 79 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 79 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, L.P. ICONIQ has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 374,381 shares for an estimated $27,122,636.
- WILLIAM J.G. GRIFFITH has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 373,107 shares for an estimated $27,012,183.
- CONNOR KEVIN J O has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 149,994 shares for an estimated $10,899,095.
- STEVEN SCOTT DAVIS (PRESIDENT PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 38,726 shares for an estimated $2,889,101.
- HOWARD FU (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,141 shares for an estimated $1,644,171.
- CRAIG F. JR. COURTEMANCHE (CEO & President) sold 22,665 shares for an estimated $1,617,374
- BENJAMIN C SINGER (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,865 shares for an estimated $1,617,161.
- WILLIAM FRED JR FLEMING (SVP, Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,668 shares for an estimated $1,251,638.
- LAWRENCE JOSEPH STACK (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $995,040
- KATHRYN BUEKER sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $507,065
- ELISA STEELE sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $354,000
$PCOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $PCOR stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 5,296,133 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,839,245
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,795,491 shares (+46.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,466,140
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,670,872 shares (+29376.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,128,438
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,555,612 shares (+453.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,492,007
- NORGES BANK removed 2,175,096 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,979,943
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,854,076 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,925,914
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,759,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,840,159
$PCOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCOR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
- Scotiabank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024
- Stifel Nicolaus issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024
$PCOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCOR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PCOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $73.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Taylor McGinnis from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 12/02/2024
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 10/31/2024
- Joe Vruwink from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $73.0 on 09/23/2024
