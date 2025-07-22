Insider Sale: Director at $PBYI Sells 27,000 Shares

Stocks
July 22, 2025 — 08:01 pm EDT

Alessandra Cesano, a director at $PBYI, sold 27,000 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $90,909. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,850 shares of this class of $PBYI stock.

$PBYI Insider Trading Activity

$PBYI insiders have traded $PBYI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALAN H AUERBACH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,172 shares for an estimated $166,701.
  • ALESSANDRA CESANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,150 shares for an estimated $132,219.
  • ADRIAN SENDEROWICZ sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $91,800
  • JAY M MOYES sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $74,800
  • ALLISON DORVAL sold 11,610 shares for an estimated $39,474
  • TROY EDWARD WILSON sold 10,800 shares for an estimated $36,720
  • MAXIMO F NOUGUES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,522 shares for an estimated $33,649.
  • DOUGLAS M HUNT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,817 shares for an estimated $27,624.
  • BRIAN M STUGLIK sold 8,100 shares for an estimated $27,459

$PBYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PBYI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PBYI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBYI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

