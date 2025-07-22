Insider Sale: Director at $PBYI Sells 27,000 Shares

Alessandra Cesano, a director at $PBYI, sold 27,000 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $90,909. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,850 shares of this class of $PBYI stock.
$PBYI Insider Trading Activity
$PBYI insiders have traded $PBYI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN H AUERBACH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,172 shares for an estimated $166,701.
- ALESSANDRA CESANO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,150 shares for an estimated $132,219.
- ADRIAN SENDEROWICZ sold 27,000 shares for an estimated $91,800
- JAY M MOYES sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $74,800
- ALLISON DORVAL sold 11,610 shares for an estimated $39,474
- TROY EDWARD WILSON sold 10,800 shares for an estimated $36,720
- MAXIMO F NOUGUES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,522 shares for an estimated $33,649.
- DOUGLAS M HUNT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,817 shares for an estimated $27,624.
- BRIAN M STUGLIK sold 8,100 shares for an estimated $27,459
$PBYI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PBYI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACORN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 1,489,341 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,408,449
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 720,314 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,132,129
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 508,932 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,506,438
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 358,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,061,518
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 349,057 shares (+156.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,033,208
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 344,321 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,019,190
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 201,870 shares (+189.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,535
$PBYI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PBYI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
