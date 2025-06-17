Insider Sale: Director at $PBYI Sells 11,610 Shares

Allison Dorval, a director at $PBYI, sold 11,610 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $39,474. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,390 shares of this class of $PBYI stock.

$PBYI Insider Trading Activity

$PBYI insiders have traded $PBYI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN H AUERBACH (President and CEO) sold 33,841 shares for an estimated $106,656

ALESSANDRA CESANO sold 12,150 shares for an estimated $41,310

ALLISON DORVAL sold 11,610 shares for an estimated $39,474

MAXIMO F NOUGUES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,227 shares for an estimated $32,232

JEFFREY JEROME LUDWIG (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 9,437 shares for an estimated $29,742

DOUGLAS M HUNT (See Remarks) sold 8,633 shares for an estimated $27,208

$PBYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $PBYI stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

