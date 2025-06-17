Insider Sale: Director at $PBYI Sells 11,610 Shares

Allison Dorval, a director at $PBYI, sold 11,610 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $39,474. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,390 shares of this class of $PBYI stock.
$PBYI Insider Trading Activity
$PBYI insiders have traded $PBYI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBYI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALAN H AUERBACH (President and CEO) sold 33,841 shares for an estimated $106,656
- ALESSANDRA CESANO sold 12,150 shares for an estimated $41,310
- ALLISON DORVAL sold 11,610 shares for an estimated $39,474
- MAXIMO F NOUGUES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,227 shares for an estimated $32,232
- JEFFREY JEROME LUDWIG (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 9,437 shares for an estimated $29,742
- DOUGLAS M HUNT (See Remarks) sold 8,633 shares for an estimated $27,208
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PBYI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $PBYI stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 3,062,558 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,340,801
- ACORN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 1,489,341 shares (+60.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,408,449
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 720,314 shares (-72.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,132,129
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 508,932 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,506,438
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 358,621 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,061,518
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 349,057 shares (+156.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,033,208
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 344,321 shares (+70.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,019,190
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.