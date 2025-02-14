Insider Sale: Director at $PBI Sells 737,500 Shares

Kurt James Wolf, a director at $PBI, sold 737,500 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $7,124,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,802,661 shares of this class of $PBI stock.

$PBI Insider Trading Activity

$PBI insiders have traded $PBI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KURT JAMES WOLF has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,604,678 shares for an estimated $15,853,103 .

. LAUREN FREEMEN-BOSWORTH (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,308 shares for an estimated $343,453 .

. DEBORAH PFEIFFER (EVP & Pres, Presort Services) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $315,731

PAUL J. EVANS has made 5 purchases buying 29,000 shares for an estimated $226,071 and 0 sales.

$PBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $PBI stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

