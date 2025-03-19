Insider Sale: Director at $PB Sells 471 Shares

NED S HOLMES, a director at $PB, sold 471 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $33,350. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,344 shares of this class of $PB stock.
$PB Insider Trading Activity
$PB insiders have traded $PB stock on the open market 107 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 107 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NED S HOLMES has made 0 purchases and 102 sales selling 20,900 shares for an estimated $1,633,033.
- H E JR TIMANUS (Chairman) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $346,000
- HARRISON II STAFFORD sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,280
- ROBERT H STEELHAMMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,820 shares for an estimated $233,288.
- LEAH HENDERSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $91,564
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $PB stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 619,728 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,696,504
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 612,774 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,172,520
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 405,608 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,562,562
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 387,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,210,934
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 243,504 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,348,026
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 228,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,227,722
- CASTLE CREEK CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, LP removed 211,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,264,425
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PB in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/15/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PB forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.