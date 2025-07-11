Insider Sale: Director at $PAYX Sells 97,526 Shares

MARTIN MUCCI, a director at $PAYX, sold 97,526 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $14,157,849. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 446,917 shares of this class of $PAYX stock.

$PAYX Insider Trading Activity

$PAYX insiders have traded $PAYX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN MUCCI sold 97,526 shares for an estimated $14,157,849

MICHAEL E GIOJA (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,653 shares for an estimated $4,893,136 .

. JOSEPH M VELLI sold 3,650 shares for an estimated $544,762

$PAYX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 698 institutional investors add shares of $PAYX stock to their portfolio, and 691 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAYX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PAYX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 06/26, 04/09, 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales.

on 06/26, 04/09, 02/27, 02/21, 02/09, 02/05 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 02/21.

on 04/09, 02/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$PAYX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/18/2025

$PAYX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAYX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PAYX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Jester from BMO Capital set a target price of $160.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $148.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $152.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $145.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $140.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $148.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $165.0 on 06/03/2025

