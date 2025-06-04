Insider Sale: Director at $PAYO Sells 16,180 Shares

Susanna Morgan, a director at $PAYO, sold 16,180 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $109,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,902 shares of this class of $PAYO stock.
$PAYO Insider Trading Activity
$PAYO insiders have traded $PAYO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT H. GALIT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 484,111 shares for an estimated $4,977,048.
- TSAFI GOLDMAN (Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,223 shares for an estimated $3,636,549.
- BEATRICE ORDONEZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $883,914
- ITAI PERRY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 46,923 shares for an estimated $380,545
- SUSANNA MORGAN sold 16,180 shares for an estimated $109,574
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PAYO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $PAYO stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 4,236,470 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,534,158
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,656,056 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,725,769
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,838,327 shares (+2566.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,438,170
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 1,655,488 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,101,617
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,616,249 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,814,780
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,584,821 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,585,041
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,467,357 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,726,379
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PAYO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PAYO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PAYO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.