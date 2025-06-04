Insider Sale: Director at $PAYO Sells 16,180 Shares

Susanna Morgan, a director at $PAYO, sold 16,180 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $109,574. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 80,902 shares of this class of $PAYO stock.

$PAYO Insider Trading Activity

$PAYO insiders have traded $PAYO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H. GALIT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 484,111 shares for an estimated $4,977,048 .

. TSAFI GOLDMAN (Chief Legal & Regulatory Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 360,223 shares for an estimated $3,636,549 .

. BEATRICE ORDONEZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 85,000 shares for an estimated $883,914

ITAI PERRY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 46,923 shares for an estimated $380,545

SUSANNA MORGAN sold 16,180 shares for an estimated $109,574

$PAYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $PAYO stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAYO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

