Insider Sale: Director at $PAYC Sells 1,500 Shares

FREDERICK C II PETERS, a director at $PAYC, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $315,855. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,783 shares of this class of $PAYC stock.

$PAYC Insider Trading Activity

$PAYC insiders have traded $PAYC stock on the open market 517 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 517 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD R. RICHISON (CEO, President and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 516 sales selling 234,000 shares for an estimated $40,893,847 .

$PAYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $PAYC stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

