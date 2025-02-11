Insider Sale: Director at $PATK Sells 1,820 Shares

Derrick B Mayes, a director at $PATK, sold 1,820 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $169,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,549 shares of this class of $PATK stock.

$PATK Insider Trading Activity

$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380 .

. JEFF RODINO (President-RV) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,627,408

TODD M CLEVELAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,582 .

. JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207 .

. HUGO E GONZALEZ (EVP Operations & COO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $248,636

DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750

$PATK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

