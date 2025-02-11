Insider Sale: Director at $PATK Sells 1,820 Shares

Derrick B Mayes, a director at $PATK, sold 1,820 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $169,750. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,549 shares of this class of $PATK stock.
$PATK Insider Trading Activity
$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDY L NEMETH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,380.
- JEFF RODINO (President-RV) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,627,408
- TODD M CLEVELAND has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,582.
- JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207.
- HUGO E GONZALEZ (EVP Operations & COO) sold 1,911 shares for an estimated $248,636
- DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750
$PATK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,804,096 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,964,295
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,036,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,177,050
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,179,598 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,001,001
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 271,773 shares (+76.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,692,322
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 251,164 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,866,705
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 246,903 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,512,701
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 233,263 shares (+182.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,379,490
