Insider Sale: Director at $OVV Sells 5,501 Shares

June 06, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

STEVEN W NANCE, a director at $OVV, sold 5,501 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $210,028. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,632 shares of this class of $OVV stock.

$OVV Insider Trading Activity

$OVV insiders have traded $OVV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN W NANCE sold 5,501 shares for an estimated $210,028

$OVV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $OVV stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OVV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OVV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$OVV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OVV recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $OVV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 04/15/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $45.0 on 03/20/2025
  • An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $58.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $70.0 on 01/03/2025

