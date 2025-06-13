Insider Sale: Director at $OSIS Sells 1,000 Shares

MEYER/ LUSKIN, a director at $OSIS, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $237,150. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,214 shares of this class of $OSIS stock.

$OSIS Insider Trading Activity

$OSIS insiders have traded $OSIS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEEPAK CHOPRA (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $13,372,550 .

. ALAN I EDRICK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,646 shares for an estimated $6,017,448 .

. GERALD M CHIZEVER sold 2,701 shares for an estimated $528,936

MANOOCHER M ALIABADI (PRES., OPTOELECTRONICS DIV) sold 2,509 shares for an estimated $451,670

WILLIAM FRANCIS JR BALLHAUS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,683 shares for an estimated $376,705 .

. MEYER/ LUSKIN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $237,150

GLENN GRINDSTAFF (CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER) sold 688 shares for an estimated $154,724

PAUL KEITH MORBEN (PRES., OSI ELECTRONICS) sold 155 shares for an estimated $30,900

$OSIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $OSIS stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OSIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSIS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

