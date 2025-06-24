Insider Sale: Director at $OS Sells 1,100 Shares

John Kinzer, a director at $OS, sold 1,100 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $31,691. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $OS stock.

$OS Insider Trading Activity

$OS insiders have traded $OS stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG COLBY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 286,279 shares for an estimated $7,315,947 .

. WILLIAM A KOEFOED (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 60,855 shares for an estimated $1,679,599 .

. JOHN KINZER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,659,027 .

. KEN HOHENSTEIN (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,280 shares for an estimated $1,296,284 .

. THOMAS ANTHONY SHEA (CEO and President) sold 9,913 shares for an estimated $279,843

JONATHAN D MARINER sold 6,631 shares for an estimated $185,004

$OS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$OS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Andrew DeGasperi from BNP Paribas set a target price of $30.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris Quintero from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $27.0 on 04/16/2025

