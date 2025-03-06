Insider Sale: Director at $ORGO Sells 25,000 Shares

Michael Joseph Driscoll, a director at $ORGO, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $127,535. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 13.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 166,879 shares of this class of $ORGO stock.

$ORGO Insider Trading Activity

$ORGO insiders have traded $ORGO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY S. GILLHEENEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 380,000 shares for an estimated $1,358,145 .

MICHAEL JOSEPH DRISCOLL sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $127,535

$ORGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $ORGO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

