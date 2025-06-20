Insider Sale: Director at $ORCL Sells 8,169 Shares

GEORGE H CONRADES, a director at $ORCL, sold 8,169 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $1,743,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,456 shares of this class of $ORCL stock.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,591 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John DiFucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $240.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Mark Murphy from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $135.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025

