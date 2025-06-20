Insider Sale: Director at $ORCL Sells 8,169 Shares

GEORGE H CONRADES, a director at $ORCL, sold 8,169 shares of the company on 06-17-2025 for an estimated $1,743,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,456 shares of this class of $ORCL stock.
$ORCL Insider Trading Activity
$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
- JEFFREY HENLEY (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $76,169,016.
- LEON E PANETTA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $3,295,501.
- CLAYTON M. MAGOUYRK (President, OCI) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,211,483
- CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913
- NAOMI O SELIGMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,866 shares for an estimated $720,181.
$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,591 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 7,055,779 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $986,468,461
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,399,822 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,759,113
- FMR LLC removed 5,929,530 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $829,007,589
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,260,397 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,646,104
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,513,464 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $491,217,401
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,062,906 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,224,887
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,925,620 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,030,932
$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 03/11, 02/27, 02/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21.
$ORCL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025
$ORCL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John DiFucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities set a target price of $240.0 on 06/12/2025
- Mark Murphy from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $135.0 on 06/10/2025
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $175.0 on 06/09/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 04/14/2025
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025
