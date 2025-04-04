Insider Sale: Director at $ORCL Sells 2,000 Shares

NAOMI O SELIGMAN, a director at $ORCL, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $291,620. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,630 shares of this class of $ORCL stock.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414 .

. CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

NAOMI O SELIGMAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $291,620

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,418 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,242 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/14.

on 02/27, 02/14. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.

on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

Monness issued a "Sell" rating on 12/20/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/10/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $201.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brian White from Monness set a target price of $130.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Joseph Bonner from Argus Research set a target price of $200.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 John DiFucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $220.0 on 12/05/2024

