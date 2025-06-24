Stocks
ORA

Insider Sale: Director at $ORA Sells 1,200 Shares

June 24, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

DAFNA SHARIR, a director at $ORA, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 06-20-2025 for an estimated $102,696. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,238 shares of this class of $ORA stock.

$ORA Insider Trading Activity

$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID GRANOT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,688 shares for an estimated $275,520.
  • DAFNA SHARIR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,477 shares for an estimated $202,789.
  • JESSICA WOELFEL (GC, CCO, and CS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,140 shares for an estimated $88,660.
  • MICHAL MAROM sold 895 shares for an estimated $65,758
  • STANLEY STERN sold 547 shares for an estimated $46,791

$ORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

