Insider Sale: Director at $OPXS Sells 30,000 Shares

Dale E Lehmann, a director at $OPXS, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $169,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 144,258 shares of this class of $OPXS stock.
$OPXS Insider Trading Activity
$OPXS insiders have traded $OPXS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,162 shares for an estimated $186,540.
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,162 shares for an estimated $186,540.
- DALE E LEHMANN sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $169,500
$OPXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $OPXS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 34,826 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $238,906
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 33,500 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $229,810
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 26,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,418
- STATE STREET CORP added 17,923 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,951
- IFP ADVISORS, INC added 10,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,344
- UBS GROUP AG removed 5,396 shares (-94.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,016
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,431 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,396
