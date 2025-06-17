Insider Sale: Director at $OPXS Sells 2,500 Shares

Judd Dayton, a director at $OPXS, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $23,625. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 801,883 shares of this class of $OPXS stock.

$OPXS Insider Trading Activity

$OPXS insiders have traded $OPXS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE E LEHMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,537 shares for an estimated $406,475 .

. DANNY ROBERT SCHOENING (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,186 shares for an estimated $192,166 .

. CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,162 shares for an estimated $186,540 .

. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC TOPLINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,162 shares for an estimated $186,540 .

. JUDD DAYTON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,377 shares for an estimated $170,369 .

. KAREN LEA HAWKINS (CFO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $110,520

R. RIMMY MALHOTRA sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $46,849

$OPXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $OPXS stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

