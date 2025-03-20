News & Insights

OPFI

Insider Sale: Director at $OPFI Sells 70,404 Shares

March 20, 2025 — 08:01 pm EDT

THEODORE G SCHWARTZ, a director at $OPFI, sold 70,404 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $674,033. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $OPFI stock.

$OPFI Insider Trading Activity

$OPFI insiders have traded $OPFI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THEODORE G SCHWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 319,273 shares for an estimated $2,958,767.
  • DAVID VENNETTILLI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 196,301 shares for an estimated $1,504,485.
  • JOCELYN MOORE sold 23,149 shares for an estimated $155,012

$OPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $OPFI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

