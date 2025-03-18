Insider Sale: Director at $OPFI Sells 53,040 Shares

THEODORE G SCHWARTZ, a director at $OPFI, sold 53,040 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $484,228. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $OPFI stock.

$OPFI Insider Trading Activity

$OPFI insiders have traded $OPFI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID VENNETTILLI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 196,301 shares for an estimated $1,504,485 .

. THEODORE G SCHWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 159,321 shares for an estimated $1,454,640 .

. JOCELYN MOORE sold 23,149 shares for an estimated $155,012

$OPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $OPFI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.